Bill for sex offenders registry failed to make parliamentary agenda

Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC, acknowledged last week that the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, which includes provisions for a national Sex Offenders Registry, was not concluded in time to be tabled in the recently concluded parliamentary session.

A new bill would now have to be presented to the next Parliament. Nandlall’s announcement came during his weekly programme “Issues in the News,” where he addressed an editorial published by Stabroek News on Monday, June 30th, titled `Where is the sex offenders registry?’. The editorial expressed concern over the delayed establishment of the registry and raised questions about proposed amendments to the Sexual Offences Act (2010), particularly those concerning the admissibility of complaints in sexual offence cases. Questions have been raised as to why this bill was not prioritized on the government’s legislative agenda.