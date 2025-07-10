CARICOM granted Guyana’s request for stay of free movement – Todd

Guyana has all the measures in place for the free movement of nationals from October 1st except in the areas of oil and gas as this country has asked for a five-to-seven year stay before that aspect is implemented and the regional body granted it in February, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd says.

“We have asked… that two of the clauses in the treaty reflect the fact that Guyana has a Local Content Act that is specific to oil and gas-related economic activities and that CARICOM gives five to seven years for adjustment,” Todd told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted.

“So there is that period they have given us… without us coming into conflict with the treaty itself… We have committed to the full [movement of nationals] but this is the only piece we have asked. We don’t believe it upsets the free movement,” he added.