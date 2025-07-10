GDF contingent honoured upon return from Union Island mission

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Tuesday welcomed home a 42-member contingent following their successful completion of an extended humanitarian mission on Union Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

A release from the GDF sad that the team, comprising two officers and 40 ranks, was deployed as part of a regional emergency response led by the Government of Guyana under the directive of President Irfaan Ali. Their efforts were focused on recovery and rebuilding operations in the aftermath of the devastating Category 4 storm.

Over the course of the mission, the release said that the GDF ranks carried out extensive rehabilitation works on Union Island, restoring more than 187 homes and undertaking critical repairs to roofs, windows, and doors.