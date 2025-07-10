Linden man sentenced to nine months for fraud remains in police custody

A Linden man who was convicted and sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for fraud remains in police custody more than two weeks after the sentence was handed down.

Kevon Lorrimer was on June 19, 2025, found guilty in absentia by Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Lorrimer was charged with the offence of obtaining money by false pretence. The charge stated that between September 1 and November 8, 2024, at Mackenzie, Linden, in the Upper Demerara River Magisterial District, with intent to defraud, he obtained $500,000 from Ramloochan Narine by falsely pretending that he was in a position to obtain a land title.

He was first charged on February 3, 2025, and the matter was fixed for trial on June 19. When Lorrimer failed to appear, the court proceeded in his absence. At the end of the hearing, he was found guilty and sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment.

Lorrimer was arrested on Monday by police in Linden but has yet to be handed over to the prison authorities. Police sources have indicated that the transfer is likely to take place by tomorrow.