Melissa Cylus acquitted over death of partner

Melissa Cylus has been acquitted of the 2018 killing of her common-law husband, Julian Anthony Reberio, following a directed verdict of not guilty at the High Court in Demerara.

Cylus, who was charged with manslaughter, was on trial before Justice Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Attorneys Yuborn Allicock and Travis Ferreira, representing Cylus, submitted that there was no case for their client to answer. The judge agreed, citing insufficient evidence and inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case, and directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

The prosecution team included state counsel Marissa Edwards, Praneta Seeraj, and Mtomika Lumumba.

Cylus, who was five months pregnant at the time of the incident, was initially charged in 2018 and released on $200,000 bail. The charge stemmed from the May 13, 2018 death of Reberio at Soesdyke. A post-mortem examination had concluded that he died from asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck.