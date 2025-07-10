Police constable gets 25 years for killing Dartmouth businessman

Police Constable Sherwin Peters of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit was today sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of killing Dartmouth businessman Orin Boston during a 2021 anti-crime operation.

Justice Sandil Kissoon, who presided over the High Court trial, delivered the sentence following a unanimous jury verdict that convicted Peters of the shooting death. The judge ordered that the 25-year sentence be served in full, underscoring the seriousness of the offence and the need for accountability within law enforcement.

Boston, 29, of Hoppie Street, Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast, was shot in his bed on September 15, 2021, during a SWAT operation. The incident sparked outrage, especially after Boston’s widow, Feona Boston, revealed that police had forcibly entered their home by kicking down the back door, stormed into the bedroom, and shot her husband in front of their two young children, aged six and seven.