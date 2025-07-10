Saint Lucian teen charged with attempting to commit murder

A Saint Lucian teen, Condoleezza Henry, appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, robbery under arms, and attempting to commit murder.

Henry pled not guilty to all the charges except the attempt to commit murder which she was not required to plead to.

The first charge alleged that on Sunday, July 6, at Guyhoc Squatting Area, Georgetown, Henry, had in her possession a .32 revolver without being the holder of a firearm licence.