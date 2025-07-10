Two charged with murder of teen at Number 40 Village

Two youths, 19-year-old Antwone Campbell also called ‘Antone’, and 18-year-old Rayon Frank also called ‘Fearless’, both of Number 40 Village, West Coast Berbice, appeared yesterday at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Michelle Matthias, charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jerroy Gordon of Litchfield Village, West Coast Berbice.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge of murder.

It is alleged that on Thursday, July 3, at Number 40 Village, West Coast Berbice, Campbell and Frank murdered Gordon.