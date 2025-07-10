US to provide election security training for GPF

The United States will be providing specialized election security training to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) ahead of the September 1st general and regional elections, US Ambassador Nicole Theriot announced yesterday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Theriot said the initiative follows a direct request from the GPF and is part of broader US efforts to support Guyana’s democratic process. “It was just a result of a request from the GPF that this was something they could use, and we’re happy to provide it,” she stated. “We have a lot of expertise in election security in the US, and we were happy to help.”

While final details are still being settled, the Ambassador noted that police trainers will be brought in from either Las Vegas or Miami-Dade. The approach will involve a “train-the-trainers” model, where a small team of officers will receive direct training and then share that knowledge with colleagues across the Force.