West Coast Berbice girl dies after hit and run

Sixteen-year-old Kimberly Natasha Jones died on Tuesday night following a hit-and-run accident along the Number 22, Village Public Road. Her family is now seeking answers from the Guyana Police Force regarding the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death.

Kimberly, of Lot 63, Number 22, Bel Air, West Coast Berbice (WCB), a recent Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) candidate and student of Fort Wellington Secondary School, was returning home from Rosignol when the accident occurred around 9 pm.

A relative told the media that he had just returned from the airport when he came upon a large crowd along the road near their home. After stopping to inquire, he was informed that Kimberly had been struck by a vehicle. She was rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kimberly had been living with her sister and brother-in-law since the passing of her mother several years ago.

Meanwhile, according to police commander of region 5, Lorenzo Withrite, the accident involved motor car PAF 2130, which was being driven at the time by Paul Mahabal, 32, of Lot 130 Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

“Motor car PAF 2130 was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when the right front of the car collided with the pedestrian, who was crossing from north to south,” the police statement said. “The driver failed to stop and continued west.” Public-spirited citizens reportedly picked up the teen in an unconscious condition and transported her to the hospital. Police said Mahabal and the vehicle were later intercepted by ranks from Mahaicony Police Station and handed over to officers at Fort Wellington.

As the investigation continues, Kimberly’s relatives are calling for a thorough probe into the incident. The family expressed their grief and urged the authorities to be transparent and diligent in pursuing justice.

“We need more answers,” the relative stated, adding that Kimberly’s life had only just begun and her dreams were cut short.