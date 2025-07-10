Woman charged with introducing prohibited articles into prison

Shevaghn Samuels of Albouystown appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty charged with introducing prohibited articles into a prison.

Samuels pled not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, July 8, at the Camp Street prison, Samuels without lawful authority, introduced nine SIM cards to Ray Smith a prisoner.

When questioned by the magistrate, Samuels stated that on the day in question, she was on her way to work when Shaliza Smith’s father gave her a bag to take to the prison. Samuels added that when she dropped the bag off, she didn’t know that it had SIM cards inside of it.

Samuels shared her situation with the magistrate disclosing that she has young children to take care of and no longer knows if she still has her job since being arrested. Magistrate McGusty in turn informed that the offence was a serious one but chose to consider Samuel’s circumstances.

Bail was granted in the sum of $50,000 and the matter was adjourned to the July 23.