Sparrow at 90: I will take as much as I could handle

(Trinidad Guardian) At 90, Slinger “The Mighty Sparrow” Francisco is as vibrant as ever.

Speaking to Guardian Media via telephone from his New York home amid birthday celebrations yesterday, Sparrow laughingly recounted how despite his nine decades, people still wish him many more years to come.

Asked how that made him feel, he said, “Good. They could wish as much as they want, but I will just take as much as I could handle.”

Francisco began singing in 1950s. His career is distinguished by its variety as Sparrow crossed genres and sang on various topics with ease. On his 1969 recording of Only A Fool with Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, Sparrow’s vocals were reminiscent of a classic crooner like Frank Sinatra.

His list of albums began in 1958 with Calypso Carnival. His last album of original material seems to be 2018’s Fyaah and Fury.

Music sociologist Dr Meagan Sylvester said for the man born in Grenada but fully baked in Trinidad, Francisco invested time and energy into his career, thus securing his legacy.

“What made him suitable is the work he would have put into practice, performance, delivery, the choice or the choosing of particular songs, sitting down with calypso writers … deciding, does this song suit me?” she said.

Vibe CT 105fm announcer Rossano Daniel, better known as Dr Ross, said Sparrow’s “storytelling is the essence of calypso” and he is a master storyteller. And in his many songs, including Dr Ross’ personal favourite Saltfish, to Melda to the slightly more recent Lying Excuses, the Calypso King of the World told stories with his songs. He also highlighted Sparrow’s resilience.

Ross is hosting Tribute to Sparrow 1 at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA) on July 26. He recounted seeing Sparrow perform in Tobago following a lengthy illness and watching him abandon his wheelchair in his zeal to perform.

Culture lover, tent manager and former calypsonian Hugh Dolland witnessed something similar in 2012, when he took the veteran calypsonian back to Grenada for what was supposed to be his farewell concert, and Sparrow asked Dolland to facilitate an open-air concert in his hometown of Grand Roy

“He performed there for the entire community. I mean you had hundreds of persons there gathered, and he sat there, and he sang all his beautiful … a number of his selections … and I can tell you it was greatly appreciated,” Dolland recounted yesterday.

Throughout his career, Sparrow has battled many a health scare due to his diabetic condition. He has also weathered many a rumour about his demise. It formed the basis of one of his hits from the 70s—Sparrow Dead.

In his later years, Sparrow renewed his faith in God and was baptised in 2022.

Asked yesterday what song of his he wanted people to listen to on his birthday, Sparrow said Salvation, a gospelypso song he recorded in 1993.