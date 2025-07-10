Trinidad attorney granted bail on sex charges

(Trinidad Guardian) Attorney-at-law and director of the Tobago Business Chamber, Martin George, was granted $150,000 bail yesterday, after being charged with two sexual offences.

George is alleged to have sexually assaulted a female attorney at his Dundonald Street office on March 22, 2025. He is charged with indecent assault and grievous sexual assault.

The alleged victim reported the matter two days later at the Chaguanas Police Station.

George appeared before Master of the High Court Indira Chinebas, who ordered him to stay at least 500 metres from the alleged victim.

He was represented by Senior Counsels Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and John Heath, while attorney Sgt Adrian Moreno represented the State. Insp Denesh Durga laid the charges.

Police arrested George on Tuesday, following a months-long investigation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police – Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin, along with Snr Supt Raymond Thom and ASP Ramesh Soodeen.

George is expected to reappear in court on October 7, 2025.