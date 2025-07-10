Preparing our future leaders

In two months, more than 15,000 adolescents will embark on a new chapter in their academic journey. The majority are headed for secondary/high school, a critical stage in both their education and personal development, but not all. On June 25, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand announced that several new secondary schools would be completed by September. This, she said, will allow for the continued phasing out of “primary tops” — the quasi-secondary departments attached to primary schools. This year, 267 of these children will begin their secondary education at “primary tops” and by next year, according to the minister, these transitional departments will be fully phased out.

Among these new students are many of Guyana’s future leaders: young minds full of potential. Those who gained entry to the nation’s top public schools: Queen’s College and the Bishops’ High, along with St Rose’s High, St Stanislaus College, and St Joseph High (not necessarily in that order), are likely to be feeling proud and eager. However, for others, especially those who fell short of their or their parents’ expectations, this moment may be clouded by disappointment. In some households, a failure to attain top grades results in more than just sadness. It leads to punishment, even physical, particularly in instances where parents have invested heavily in extra lessons.

Perhaps some adults who made the transition from primary to secondary school not too long ago might still recall the mixture of excitement and anxiety that comes with it. There’s the thrill of starting somewhere new and the desire to prove oneself, but also the fear of not fitting in or falling behind. For today’s children, however, this transition may be even more challenging.

It is known that adolescence is a time of profound change. Eleven and 12-year olds face not only academic pressures but also biological ones. Studies show that children are entering puberty earlier, with those hormonal changes bringing physical, emotional, and mental shifts that are often difficult to manage. Additionally, the bullying, teasing, and occasional hazing that new students experience can take a toll on their mental health. Anxiety, low mood, and social withdrawal may follow, all of which can affect educational outcomes.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these issues, with studies worldwide pointing to increased rates of depression and anxiety, especially among adolescents. Climate change is also contributing to a sense of hopelessness among youth who fear for their futures. In Guyana, these concerns are further compounded by a severe lack of mental health literacy. There is limited awareness or recognition of psychological distress, and access to diagnosis, therapy, or support services is virtually nonexistent for adolescents. This is even the case with those whose behavioral and developmental challenges might point to them being neurodivergent.

The concerns don’t end with mental health. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension are also affecting adolescents at increasing rates. Globally, high blood pressure among children is on the rise, contributing to long-term risks like cardiovascular and kidney disease. In response, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published guidelines for adolescent hypertension. Countries such as Canada, the US, and several in Europe now recommend annual blood pressure checks for children and adolescents between three and 18 years of age.

This is not out of reach for Guyana. A simple but impactful intervention would be to screen all students transitioning to secondary school, not just for hypertension, but also for other NCDs, as well as vision, and hearing impairments. Such proactive steps could identify health issues early and improve outcomes across the board. Of course, this must be extended eventually to all children.

The WHO and UNESCO Health Promoting Schools Global Standards, along with the WHO and UNICEF “Helping Adolescents Thrive” toolkit, emphasise the essential role of schools in supporting student well-being. In Guyana, however, many schools are still not equipped to deliver even a basic level of care. Few have dedicated health spaces, and school nurses, where present, often have minimal training. Rather than engaging meaningfully with students’ concerns, they are more likely to offer a bandage, painkiller, or 15 minutes in a makeshift sick bay—if one exists at all.

We must do better.

Schools need trained nurses and counsellors who can offer not just physical care but psychosocial support. Adolescents, especially those from marginalised communities, often face a unique set of challenges, including gendered violence. Boys are more likely to experience peer violence, while girls are disproportionately affected by intimate partner and sexual violence. Without informed adult support in their daily environments, many young people will continue to fall through the cracks.

Adolescents are the future leaders of our communities, our country, and our world. Their health, safety, and emotional well-being are not secondary concerns; they are foundational. Investments made in improving their lives now, will enhance the adults they become and secure better futures for the next generation they will raise.

Preparing future leaders cannot just be done through classrooms and textbooks. Systems must be put in place that nurture their minds, protect their health, and affirm their worth. In doing so, we lay the groundwork for a more just, resilient, and thriving society.