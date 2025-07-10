An embarrassing irony in CCJ’s judicial administration

Dear Editor,

It is ironic, nay an embarrassment, that a Jamaican, sworn-in as the fourth president of the CCJ, took the oath of office in Jamaica, of which that country, a signatory to the Treaty of Chaguaramas, has not made the Court its appellate jurisdiction.

A stirring plea from the son of the soil president for his country to fulfill its judicial sovereignty was met with a lukewarm response with no clear indication that the country will move with alacrity in this regard.

Similar calls for other Caricom avoiding nations, including another state which houses the Court and also a signatory to the Treaty, to join the CCJ was made by another attending head of state at the Caricom Heads of Government Meeting.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed