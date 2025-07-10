An overhead pass would de-escalate the traffic crisis enabled by massive vehicle influx and lawlessness in Anna Regina and surrounding areas

Dear Editor,

There has been a massive influx of vehicles causing a pedestrian nightmare particularly in Anna Regina.

This area is the hub for most activities, whether economic, social or otherwise and it becomes unbelievably chaotic on Fridays when most of the vehicles converge, including hire cars where the park is positioned. C. V. Nunes Primary School is also within the vicinity of the congestion and many children traverse the area and are being assisted to cross on many occasions. It would be appropriate therefore to build a pedestrian crossover to improve traffic flow, enhance safety and efficiency, including support for traffic ranks who are sometimes overwhelmed by the abuse and recklessness of some drivers.

This situation will not improve; instead with the widening of the public road and the alarming misconduct that is being perpetuated by either ego, status or gamesmanship is becoming frustrating for pedestrians, including pensioners and differently abled persons. The completion and activation of the stadium in Anna Regina will only lend to a further traffic crisis if not a calamity for both the authorities and road users. Placing an overpass within the vicinity of the high bridge or in front of the Anna Regina Town Council’s compound instead will impact positively in the use of the road.

Sincerely,

Elroy Stephney