Electorate, in all likelihood, would be like a Speaker to you, neutral, fair, enforcing the same rules for both sides

This election is crucial! It redefines relationship between government and citizens. As a Guyanese professional barrister, solicitor, and Notary from the diaspora, I am eager to return to Guyana to cast my vote in Region 3, and while vacationing, ‘tek’ in a Bollywood show in G/T and drink lots of coconuts.

“Uncle and auntie electorate” comes visiting on Election Day! What de Lone Ranger and the sanctimonious Gangster did to the electorate in 2020 was exactly what the Honourable Chief Justice advised the nation – that such persons cannot act as lone rangers and extend time for the incumbent by declaring any number out of a hat.

In 2025, newcomer parties abound–WIN and FGM are two. AFC and APNU are divided. The division of A Partnership for National Unity-Alliance For Change underscores the necessity of finding common ground to serve our collective ethos. Simply put, this ethos reflects the shared values and attitudes that characterize Guyana, influencing our interactions and binding us together in our understanding of what is right, wrong, and expected within our society.

WIN’s party symbol – a leopard depicts strength. It exemplifies a Party’s commitment to social equality for marginalized groups. A document was signed off by the end of June 2025 using the simplest of ballpoint pens, marking a significant shift towards unity with ANUG.

WIN has the potential to attract undecided voters – if it focuses on pressing issues such as wealth inequality and government corruption, it can champion the cause for social justice, and food security, while having ANUG as its sidekick championing for the riddance of political discrimination, and for fair distribution of societal burdens and benefits, for income increases, for an end to housing discrimination and an end to the criminal justice system inequalities; all done under one banner.

Some parties’ candidates are campaigning daily for a seat as if they are independent candidates, with no real concerted team effort involved. Some are connecting with the residents country-wide. One leader is so charismatic and impactful, a Trinidadian media personality traveled for many hours, and at great expense, to meet him. The Forward Guyana Movement leader is articulate whenever she has represented the people in their business at Parliament, as an APNU member, asking questions of government ministers as she was duty-bound. Her posture is like a shooting star. She has merged with two other parties in a tripartite effort to win plenty of seats. I compare her to the fiery Zarah Sultana, a former British Labour Party parliamentarian with 14 years of service, who just left to form her party to address the gap between the rich and poor.

The writer says that to realistically contend for power, a presidential candidate needs at least 295,000 votes nationwide. But why ask fu a 2nd chance! The electorate, in all likelihood, would be like a Speaker to you, neutral, fair, enforcing the same rules for both sides, and by order and decorum of the day, say, “You are fired!”

