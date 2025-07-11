Procurement Commission tenders Annual Reports for 2023-2025 to House Speaker

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) announced that on July 2, 2025, the regulatory body handed over its Annual Reports for the years 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir. The PPC said those reports cover the Commission’s second and third years of operation, fulfilling its constitutional mandate under Article 212CC of the Constitution of Guyana.

The two reports will not be tabled until a new Parliament is convened.

Article 212CC requires the Reports to be tabled in the National Assembly within thirty days of submission if the National Assembly is sitting, and if not, at the first meeting thereafter.