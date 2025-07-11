Suriname-Guyana Chamber conference to see expansion in booths

-DDL, Suriname Alcoholic Beverages to collaborate on product

The Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC) launched its third edition of the International Business Conference (IBC) Guyana 2025, under the theme “Bridging Businesses for Regional Prosperity,” at a cocktail reception on Wednesday evening at the Suriname Embassy in Georgetown.

A press release from SGCC said that IBC Guyana 2025 will be held from October 14–16, 2025 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

In her welcome remarks, Suriname’s Ambassador to Guyana, Liselle Blankendal, emphasized the significance of the conference in strengthening regional economic cooperation: “Guyana is going through big changes, and Suriname is also moving toward economic transformation. That is why this conference is so timely. It will bring together business leaders, investors, and policymakers, not just from our two countries, but from across the region and the world. Tonight, as we gather here, let us remember: the future of our countries depends on the connections we make and the ideas we share.” Delivering the feature address, Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Chair of the SGCC, reflected on the Chamber’s beginnings and its growing regional impact. “What began in August 2023 with just eight companies, has rapidly expanded into a cross-border movement of over 100 members, with Guyanese and Surinamese businesses making up approximately 80% of the network, and regional and international companies encompassing 20% currently… From the outset, SGCC decided to take responsibility for advancing regional economic integration, at least between Guyana and Suriname. With support from both governments and investment agencies, today, the IBC is one of the most tangible results of that shared vision.”