Brickery man, 77, dies in lorry, jeep crash

Police are investigating an accident that occurred at 9.42 am yesterday on Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara which resulted in the death of a 77-year-old man.

The police said in a release that the accident involved motor lorry #GAE 5317, driven by Aubrey Herman Lim, a 37-year-old from Timehri; and motor jeep #PLL 8152, driven by Mike Dasrat (now deceased), a 77-year-old from Lot 24 Brickery, East Bank Demerara.

Enquiries disclosed that the lorry was proceeding north along the western drive lane of the Friendship public road, while the Jeep was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the said road.