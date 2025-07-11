CJIA ramp attendant was shot dead on June 24

-no word from police

Sixteen days after the body of 22-year-old Ezekiel Smith was found with gunshot wounds on Princes Street, Georgetown, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is yet to issue an official statement regarding the investigation.

Stabroek News was told that Smith was a ramp attendant at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri. A relative told this newspaper that they received a call on June 25 from the funeral home and only then they were told that Smith had died. The incident occurred on June 24. Smith was laid to rest yesterday.

The newspaper understands that police promptly responded to the scene following the receipt of information regarding the incident. Despite this, the GPF has not yet released an official statement concerning the investigation.