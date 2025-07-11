GDF Air Corps gets $711m Italian plane

‘The Air Corps has a critical role… to play in protecting our exclusive economic zone, our vast maritime assets, our hydrocarbon resources, and, yes, our fisheries. This is why we need a strong and impregnable Air Corps’

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) yesterday added an Italian aircraft to its fleet as President Irfaan Ali underscored that it was only one aspect of plans to upgrade and transform this country’s overall defence.

“This plane, this acquisition, is part of our ongoing efforts at building a modern defence force. One that can patrol, protect, and provide, whether in times of peace or peril…” the President said at the commissioning of the Tecnam P2012 STOL aircraft which was purchased from Italy.

The Tecnam P2012 STOL is a twin-engine, fixed-gear, high-wing aircraft designed for short takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, particularly in challenging environments. It is designed and manufactured by the Italian company Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam, based in Capua, Italy.

Ali remarked that air defence is key and that yesterday’s event sends a signal to especially “anyone out there who thinks they can test the resolve of this Republic.” Further, it demonstrates the GDF Air Corps’ building capacity along with government honouring its commitment to “build a more agile and more equipped defence force.”

The versatility of the Tecnam aircraft, he pointed out, shows that it is not a flight machine, but “… a tool; a weapon of readiness; vessel of sovereignty; bridge to our hinterland, and a lifeline in times of distress.”

The President emphasised that building the Air Corps’ capacity is not some “add-on or afterthought” but is “front and centre in our national security strategy.”

“The Air Corps has a critical role… to play in protecting our exclusive economic zone, our vast maritime assets, our hydrocarbon resources, and, yes, our fisheries. This is why we need a strong and impregnable Air Corps. The Air Corps is our eyes in the sky, our wings across the sea, and our safety net when nature threatens. It is the difference between being vulnerable and being vigilant.”

President Ali also cautioned that with Guyana now an oil producing nation, it is the envy of many and in this new age where the lines between traditional threats and new-age dangers have blurred, citizens must understand that the threats faced are not only on the borders. “They are above us, around us, and beneath our seas”, he said without elaborating.

He added, “The eyes of the world are upon us. Not just watching, but watching closely. Well let me tell you this – it is one thing to have resources, and another thing entirely, to be able to develop them safely, sustainably, and sovereignly, and that is why we must safeguard what is ours. Because we cannot develop what we cannot defend. We cannot grow what we cannot guard. We cannot produce what we cannot protect. And we cannot build prosperity on a foundation of vulnerability.

The President also stressed the importance of security. “Security is not a side issue; it is the starting point of development. We shall not surrender our territory and its resources to foreign aggressors. That will never happen under my watch! Not while this government is in office! Not while the people of this nation are standing together in defence of our patrimony! We are going to protect our national sovereignty!”

That protection, he contended, will with enhanced operational capacity and using the resource of Guyana’s known diplomacy charms.

“Yes, we are going to protect it with defence diplomacy. And yes, we are going to protect it by building strong, credible security partnerships with countries that share our values, respect our independence, and are willing to help us repel any foreign threat,” he stressed.

And in instances when the GDF is called upon to assist in times of national disasters both here and regionally, Ali pointed out having the added aircraft is strategically important.

“This Tecnam aircraft is going to help us land on the short strips in the deep hinterland. It is not an attack aircraft, but it will take us where the GDF must go. Whether it is to resupply a remote outpost, to assist in a medevac, or to respond in a moment of national emergency. You see, when we chose this type of aircraft, it was not because it looked pretty – we chose it because it could perform. Because it could get in and out of those tight hinterland strips. Because it could be a true multi-role platform for military operations and humanitarian assistance…,” he explained.

“It is also a formidable addition to our fleet. So today, as we commission this aircraft, let us also commission a new mindset. One that says security is not an afterthought, it is the foundation. One that says defence is not a luxury, it is a necessity and one that says sovereignty is not negotiable, it is sacred.”

The Commander-in-Chief also highlighted the increase in the GDF’s budgetary allocation since taking office in 2020, noting that it is “more than three and a half times” of what it was, “from $13.9 billion in 2019 to $50.4 billion this year.” He noted, “That is not business as usual. That is business with intent. That is investment with purpose. That is governance with backbone. And let me tell you that in so doing, we have transformed the process of recapitalising the Guyana Defence Force.

Last month, the GDF had stated in a press release that this acquisition represents a key part of its ongoing commitment to expanding its operational reach, especially in remote and underserved regions of Guyana. The Tecnam P2012 STOL’s capability for short-field operations makes it particularly well-suited to the country’s geographic demands.

As part of the integration process, engineer training is currently underway, to be followed by pilot training. Upon completion, the aircraft will be delivered to Guyana and inducted into active service with the Air Corps.

The GDF expressed that the acquisition of this aircraft underscores its strategic focus on maintaining a modern, capable, and responsive Air Corps, that supports national security, humanitarian response, and development initiatives, while ensuring its aviation assets remain current, effective, and mission-ready.

Yesterday, in giving an acquisition overview of the aircraft, Colonel Christine Bradford-Porter, Defence Headquarters Project Coordinator for the acquisition of the P2012 STOL aircraft said that President Ali, the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, had committed to upgrading the GDF Air Corps, “with the intention of making the unit the premier aviation outfit in the region.”

She informed that that process is forging ahead as is evident in the acquisition of the two Dornier HAL-228-201 from India. The Guyana Defence Force, in its quest to find a modern, light aircraft that would augment the current Islander aircraft and also serve as a training craft for its pilots, turned to selecting the P2012 and the acquisition got underway.

“The acquisition process was conducted in different phases which allowed for smooth execution and careful scrutiny of the steps, so as to ensure efficiency and timely execution.” She said that the “Contractual Agreement phase” commenced with the provision of the initial contract proposal to the GDF by TECNAM in June of last year.

“The proposal included the purchase of one P2012 STOL aircraft in the utility role, and training for the pilots and engineers. The acquisition cost of the aircraft, was €2.9 million,” she disclosed.

During the acquisition process, several engagements were held between GDF and the TECNAM teams and after consultation and careful scrutiny of the contract by the Attorney General’s Office, the contract was signed on December 4, 2024

The aircraft is brand new and assembly began, with completion and delivery scheduled for June 2025.

The aircraft was delivered on June 13 of this year.

In accordance with the contract provisions which state that Tecnam will provide training for pilots, engineers, and technicians, two GDF aviation personnel were trained in Italy.

To the Air Corps personnel, the President stated, “You are not just pilots, you are protectors. You are not just flying machines, you are flying missions. You are not just taking off, you are lifting up the nation.”

He contended that a 21st-century defence force cannot be built on 20th-century thinking, which is why government is modernising and professionalising the GDF.

“It is why we are strengthening training. We are improving working conditions. We are building morale, building careers, and building a future where service in the GDF is not just a duty, but a dream for every patriotic young Guyanese who wants to serve… and there is more to come.”