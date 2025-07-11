GECOM sets out rules for joinder lists

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday concluded extensive deliberations on the “Joinder of Lists,” unequivocally stating that if a combined list secures only one parliamentary seat, that seat will automatically be awarded to the party within the joinder that garnered the largest number of votes.

This ruling, among other critical stipulations, aims to provide clarity on how political parties can combine their candidate lists and how seats will be allocated. GECOM stated that all its determinations are firmly rooted in the existing legal framework of the Representation of the People Act (ROPA).

In the last Parliament, three parties in a joinder list had agreed to share one seat. Based on GECOM’s ruling yesterday that seat would have gone for the entire term to the Liberty and Justice Party. It appears however that the parties in a list joinder could arrive at a private agreement to share the seat.