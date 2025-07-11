Grove man, 19, held over cutlass robbery

Police have arrested Junior Linton, also known as Butter, a 19-year-old unemployed resident of Grove, East Bank Demerara, who allegedly carried out a cutlass attack on Yasmin Mohamed, a 61-year-old male labourer of Albouystown, at around 5 yesterday morning. The robbery occurred on Hogg Street, Albouystown, during which the suspect relieved the victim of $30,000 in cash.

Investigations so far revealed that on the date and time mentioned, the victim was riding his electric bike, heading north on Hogg Street, going to purchase breakfast at the La Penitence Market, when he was confronted by the suspect, who was armed with a cutlass.