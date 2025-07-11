Police seeking to take back prosecutorial control in Kenesha Vaughn murder case

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) last night said it was moving to revoke the fiat given to a private prosecutor in the case where Marlon Da Silva is before the court for the murder of his wife Kenesha Vaughn.

In a statement, the GPF said that the ongoing trial is currently not being prosecuted by the Police. It said that attorney at law Nigel Hughes had applied to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and was granted a fiat to appear for the prosecution. The police said that Hughes and his associates have had sole conduct of the prosecution of the matter since the 17th day of March 2025.

The GPF said it noted with concern the recent press articles alleging that the prosecutor was ill-prepared to present their case.

The GPF stated that it will raise the issue with the DPP with a view to having the fiat revoked since the private prosecutor “has clearly demonstrated an inability to successfully move the prosecution forward”.

For the capital offence of murder, the GPF said that this state of affairs is unacceptable.

Yesterday, the case was called again at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

During the proceedings, the magistrate inquired about the status of attorney Latchmie Rahamat, who had previously served as co-counsel for the defence. The defence team was unable to provide a clear answer at the time. Magistrate Latchman noted, however, that she understood Rahamat had recused herself from the matter.

Following the hearing, Rahamat confirmed via telephone that she will no longer be appearing in the case.

Lead defence attorney Sanjeev Datadin told the court the defence would not be filing any statements in the matter. Yesterday’s hearing had been set specifically for the defence to confirm whether such filings would be made, following the prosecution’s submission of an additional statement.

Datadin further stated that the defence is ready to proceed and attributed the delays thus far to the prosecution’s continued submission of statements at each adjournment. He declined to comment on Rahamat’s withdrawal from the legal team.

The matter, which will proceed via paper committal, was adjourned to July 21, 2025.

The charge alleges that on February 22, 2025, at Diamond, Da Silva fatally shot Vaughn. He was not required to enter a plea, as the charge is indictable.

Da Silva had called the police to the home on the night in question and told them that he arrived home around 8 and found Vaughn in the kitchen. There was an argument, he told the police, he slapped her and she armed herself with a knife. He told the police that he then drew his licensed CZ semi-automatic pistol and fired, striking Vaughn several times.

Da Silva and Vaughn had been in a relationship for four years and shared a three-year-old son. They had been living together for the past year.