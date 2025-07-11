Sophia access road set for major upgrade under $1.5b project

Residents of B-Field Sophia can soon look forward to better roads and smoother commutes, as the government moves ahead with a $1.5 billion reconstruction project for the main access road.

The contract, which was recently awarded to Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works, will see the full rehabilitation and widening of the B-Field Sophia Access Road. The works are expected to be completed within a year.

Government Ministers Deodat Indar and Kwame McCoy visited the community yesterday to share details of the project and hear from residents directly.