SWAT rank handed 25 years for killing Dartmouth businessman in bed

-judge deplores reckless actions, abuse of state power

In an incident that had sparked public outrage, Sherwin Peters, a 36-year-old rank of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, was yesterday sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2021 killing of Dartmouth businessman Orin Boston, a father of two.

Justice Sandil Kissoon handed down the sentence at the High Court in Demerara, condemning the actions of Peters and his fellow officers as unlawful, reckless, and a gross abuse of state power. Peters was convicted by a jury on June 25, 2025, and has since been remanded. His sentence is to be computed from the date of the verdict.

The fatal shooting occurred during a pre-dawn operation conducted by 12 heavily armed SWAT officers at Boston’s home in Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast. The operation, which also targeted another residence in the same compound, was carried out without a search warrant, arrest warrant, or any lawful authority—a fact that drew sharp criticism from the presiding judge.