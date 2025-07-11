Teen sustains fractured foot during wrongful arrest

-as police investigate Banks truck robbery at No.19

Police in Region Six are continuing their investigation into an armed robbery committed on employees of local beverage conglomerate – Banks DIH Limited, on Tuesday, July 8, at Number 19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

As the search for the perpetrators continues, teenager Randy Welcome, sustained a fracture to his left foot, after a police vehicle driven by a plainclothes rank, slammed into the back of his motorcycle, pinning him to a culvert at Pitt Street and Republic Road in New Amsterdam.

According to the 19-year-old, who is a fitter machinist by profession, he had just dropped off a friend and was about to turn around his motorcycle, when he observed the police pickup about 50 metres away.