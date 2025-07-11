Three remanded after CANU makes `Creepy’ interception

Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers on Monday intercepted a motor car during an intelligence-led operation and found several parcels of foreign marijuana (`Creepy’). Three persons were arrested and placed before the court.

CANU officers acted on information received and conducted an operation in De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara, where they intercepted a motor car and discovered several parcels of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be foreign marijuana.

Antonio Bobb and Pooran Seemangal were arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters along with the narcotic, which tested positive for foreign marijuana commonly known as “Creepy” and weighed 21.714 kilograms.