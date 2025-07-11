Turkeyen businessman died from blunt trauma to head, no sign of gunshot wound – police

A post-mortem examination was performed today on the body of Joshua Eric Taylor, a 24-year-old businessman of Lot 50 South Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, by Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary.

In a statement, the police said that Joshua Taylor’s body was identified by his mother Annette Taylor, a 51-year-old businesswoman and his brother Alec Taylor, a 27-year-old businessman. The post-mortem examination was witnessed by a Detective Woman Sergeant and a Senior Superintendent of Police.

The cause of death was given as `blunt trauma to the head’. Doctor Singh opined that it could have been caused either by a fall or a hit. He said the brain was swollen which could also be caused by the use of drugs.

A sample was taken from the body for a toxicology test to be done.

There was no gunshot wound on the body, nor signs of strangulation. The body was handed over to the relatives for burial/cremation. The police said that it is significant to note that there was “no gunshot injury on the body of Taylor” as was erroneously reported by a few news outlets.

Meanwhile, based on information provided by a main civilian witness in this matter, Joshua Taylor was attempting to climb an iron gate, which is about seven feet high, and his foot got hooked on the fence causing him to fall off of the gate and into the yard of his aunt. He reportedly landed on his head but got back up quickly, and a red substance suspected to be blood was seen on his forehead.

As the investigation progresses, the media will be further updated, the police said.