Former minister heads 12-member team to probe possibility of reopening Trinidad refinery

(Trinidad Guardian) A 12-member committee headed by former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine, and including former Petrotrin refinery managers and OWTU officials, has been mandated to develop a strategy for the refinery’s reactivation and submit a report by October.

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal revealed the development yesterday at the post-Cabinet media briefing held at the Red House.

Moonilal said the ministry had submitted to yesterday’s Cabinet meeting a note to establish a committee to develop a strategy for the reactivation of the Guaracara refinery, which has been out of commission since 2018.

Moonilal cited the United National Congress’ General Election commitment to reopen the refinery, “which was slammed shut” (sic), leading to socio-economic dislocations.

Since the closure, the holding company has undertaken three processes to identify a preferred investor to restart the refinery. That has led to the interest of several entities, Moonilal added.

“Notwithstanding those previous efforts, the new Government is committed to establishing its own agenda to revitalise the oil/gas sector, which continues to experience a sustained decline in both oil and gas production. Ramping up of production of oil and gas is critical to any economic boom we project.”

With that in mind, Moonilal said the Government has taken immediate steps towards reactivating the refinery and the committee was approved by Cabinet.

The team led by former minister Ramnarine comprises:

• Former Petrotrin vice president of finance, Shariba Ali Rajah.

• Former vice president of retail and marketing, Kelvin Harnanan.

• Former refinery manager, Gowtam Maharaj (now chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation.

• UWI lecturer in engineering/maintenance, Kishore Jagroo.

• Operations and Process engineer, Leslie Chang.

• OWTU branch president, Christopher Jackman.

• Electrical systems/former OWTU monthly representative, Danny Goolcharan.

• Planning and Economics Scheduling commercial port marine manager, Margaret De Silva Okando.

• Energy Ministry senior chemical engineer, Yashee Carrington.

• Energy Ministry chemical engineer, Anuskha Benny-Sookoo

• Port, marine and shipping expert, Len Chan Chow

Moonilal, who noted the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) had always expressed an interest in the matter, said three people on the team are nominated by the union. He didn’t think that gave the union an unfair advantage in the situation: “We just want to get an honest, independent technical assessment.”

The team’s terms of reference are to examine the technical evaluation for the return of refining, human resource requirements, financial, regulatory and feedstock requirements and commercial arrangements.

Moonilal said Government hoped the committee will take a maximum of four months, maybe less to submit a report, “and will speak to the issue of the reopening of the refinery, its current state and technical assessment of its capacity and a projection of what will be required in terms of feedstock supply, human resources, technical assessment, readiness and the infrastructure and utility profile as exists.”

The committee’s report will be made public.

Moonilal said the committee would not deal with who should be an investor, but its work would inform further decisions on a choice of “players, stakeholders, partners” to reopen the refinery.

It will also inform the Government to what extent it may look at a capital outlay and equity participation for any arrangement.

“Then we’ll get further assistance with commercial and contractual matters,” Moonilal said.

Previous bidders have been placed on hold pending the team’s report.

“This report will inform our work further on those entities that have already expressed interest and any others that may express interest in the future. Apart from those that are already in the public space, we’ve received information from other entities, but we’d put all on hold pending refinery assessment,” the minister added.

The holding company and subsidiaries will provide support as a secretariat for the team and make available all documents, technical reports and financials needed.

The committee will meet very soon. Members will receive a stipend, which Moonilal said he didn’t expect to be much.

He said the Government has noted that the mothballed refinery has utilised taxpayers’ funds to the tune of $470,000 monthly, paid to a contractor for services associated with the refinery.

“We’ve been informed the total cost incurred by Guaracara is estimated to be $5.6 million per month (sic) when one looks at other costs associated with the refinery mothballing,” he added.