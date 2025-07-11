Trinidad attorney declares innocence in sexual assault case

(Trinidad Guardian) Attorney Martin George says he is innocent of the sexual allegations made against him.

George made the comment yesterday during a media conference at his Dundonald Street, Port-of-Spain offices, a day after he was granted $150,000 bail after appearing in court on charges of indecent assault and grievous sexual assault.

The incident allegedly occurred on March 22 and involved a female attorney at his office.

Citing his background as a son of a single mother, and brother and father to several women, George claimed allegations like the ones he faced are often made against men without proper evidence.

“The easiest thing is for a female to make a sexual misconduct allegation against a male,” George said.

“Then the man is left fighting for his life, trying to defend his name and integrity.”

He suggested that some accusations are aimed at discrediting public figures, stating, “Unfortunately, we of the Afro diaspora have a particular penchant for pulling down our own. This case is no different.”

George declined to take questions but introduced his fiancée, secondary school teacher Alicia Motie, who stood by his side.

“I have no comments on the allegations,” Motie said.

“Please direct all questions to his attorney, Pamela Elder, SC. I support him 100 per cent and I’ll stand by him through this.”

When asked, as a woman, how she felt supporting her fiancé under such circumstances, Motie declined to answer.

Before closing the conference, George addressed his fiancée directly, “To my wonderful and beautiful fiancée, Alicia, I say to you—God did not make us to break us… Our wedding will proceed on December 27 as promised, and we hope to see as many media people there as we have here today.”

However, Assembly of Southern Lawyers president Saira Lakhan condemned George for what she described as an “embarrassing” media conference following his arrest.

In a personal statement, Lakhan criticised his decision to publicly address the matter “shocking and insensitive.”

“Rather than show respect for the seriousness of the matter, this was treated as an opportunity for cheap publicity,” she said.

“His fiancée was reportedly left to face the media alone after his remarks.”

Lakhan also urged the T&T Police Service Cyber Crime Unit to investigate the leak of the alleged victim’s name and statement of facts, which were circulated on social media.

“This is a gross violation of her privacy and dignity,” she said.

“There must be consequences for those responsible. Survivors of sexual violence must not be subjected to secondary harm through unethical and irresponsible exposure online.”

Lakhan said the incident reflects a broader, systemic issue of sexual harassment and abuse of power in professional settings.

“This is not just about one allegation or one law firm. It’s about the culture we tolerate and the systems we fail to reform,” she said.

“There is an urgent need for national policies, stronger legal protections, and enforceable workplace standards to address harassment and ensure accountability—regardless of status or seniority.”