Trinidad man murdered after leaving home to buy a car

(Trinidad Express) A 35-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday after going to buy a car was found murdered yesterday.

Scott Timala Rambaran’s body was found around midday in a bushy area off Mausica Road South, Arima.

He was found dead in the passenger seat of his car.

Rambaran, who lived at Second Avenue, off Fourth Street, Oropune Gardens, Piarco, had been missing since Tuesday evening.

An employee of Harrypersad & Sons Ltd, he was last seen by co-workers on Tuesday.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau and the North Central Division responded to the scene yesterday.

Rambaran was last seen by his 34-year-old wife around 4.50 p.m. when he left their home, driving a white Toyota NZE 121 vehicle.

A police report said he had $25,000 in cash on him, which he had collected earlier from a bank in Trincity following a loan transaction.

He visited the bank around 12.30 p.m. with his wife, and later they returned home, after which he went to a supermarket in Arima.

At 4.50 p.m., he departed home again with the cash to meet a friend, to purchase a Tiida motor vehicle from a person known as “Michael”.

Around 6.30 p.m., efforts to contact him on his cellphone were unsuccessful.

PC Joyeau is continuing enquiries.

At the workplace yesterday, a friend remembered Rambaran as “a real nice, cool-going fella.

“I not sure exactly what he did there—he was in some department inside there. He has a young daughter, I think about six years old. The family is here, but they don’t really have the energy to talk. Nobody knew what happened. We were calling and calling and getting no answer. We started to look for him, and notified the police—and the police did their job and this is why we are here, sadly.”

Rambaran’s younger brother, Showan Rambaran, said Scott had been deeply committed to his family and lived a quiet life.

“Scott was a very humble person. Very, very humble. Never interfered with anybody. Always with his wife and child—nothing else,” Showan said. “He just tried to make sure his daughter was taken care of—get her education, partake in extra-curricular activities like swimming. Scott used to take time off from work to carry her to swimming classes and things.”

Showan said his brother had a peaceful home life: “Him and his wife had a real good relationship. No fighting, no arguing, nothing. They as a team were very understanding between each other.”

The last time Showan spoke to Scott was on Monday evening, via WhatsApp, about car accessories.

“He told her that he going with (his friend) to pick up the vehicle (a Nissan Tiida sedan which was advertised for sale on social media) they had gone to see on Monday and that (his friend) was in the car—he can’t stick around—he going one time,” Showan explained. “When he left with the cash, that was the last time we saw him or heard from him. I eh get a night rest since.”

Showan said the family conducted an exhaustive search in areas such as Carapo, Heights of Guanapo, and Arima Old Road.

According to Showan, Scott’s friend was involved in the attempted sale of a vehicle as a middle man, from what the family had been told.

“Justin is a guy he works with part-time at a straightening and painting garage in Oropune. He was the middleman in the sale of the vehicle,” Showan said. “We haven’t really spoken to Justin since, but we know he went to Piarco with a lawyer present given his involvement.”

Rambaran’s wife, a stay-at-home mother, and their daughter, were said to be deeply affected by the tragedy.

This is the second time over the past four days that a kidnapping victim has been found dead.