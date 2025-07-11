Hollow words

Many seniors are facing a difficult time. When they should be enjoying their last years they have to be running around to receive the pensions and services due to them as elders. It is not just the system but the ordinary man and woman in the street and even the relatives of those seniors.

And when Human Services Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud in January strongly defended the government’s treatment of senior citizens, pushing back at criticisms by then APNU+AFC MP Natasha Singh-Lewis, her words must have sounded hollow to the many seniors who are having a hard time in this country.

Certainly, they appeared meaningless to the gentleman who turned up at the Stabroek News Robb Street office destitute with nowhere to rest his head for the night. He was taken to the Night Shelter before darkness set in, but he was refused entry because the administrator had left for the night. The following day, the minister informed that he should be taken back, but by then the aged man, who we understand was once a member of the armed forces, had wandered off.

If he had heard the minister’s boast about her government’s treatment of seniors it would have surprised him.

“And let me start with the senior citizens. I sat here and listened to the fact that this budget does not have anything for our senior citizens. We do not care about our senior citizens. Let me tell you, the budget is $58.5 billion Mr Speaker, $37 billion directly goes to our old age pensioners now. Mr Speaker, in addition to the $37 billion all the other forms of assistance to senior citizens amount to $42 billion which, if you add the public assistance benefits, over 80% of this $58.5 billion will be going directly to the most vulnerable populations in our country,” the minister boasted at the time.

Additionally “we have the Century Club that has been started for all those senior citizens who are over 100 years old, and they’re just under 100 of them, and it’s a beautiful thing to be able to celebrate their lives. We’ve also started a community programme for senior citizens in their community, starting it in the village of Victoria, where I had the pleasure of going in the pouring rain, and this will allow our seniors to engage,” she had stated.

Yes, it is certainly a beautiful thing to live to a century but unfortunately many of our seniors can ill afford to live that long.

Her words would have sounded hollow to 80-year-old Nathan Craig, who attorney and social activist Christopher Ram wrote about in a letter to this newspaper recently.

Mr Ram detailed that Mr Craig’s appeal to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) for his pension was heard 14 years after it was lodged in 2010. But before he could savour that victory (if it can be termed that way) NIS lodged an appeal to a non-existent Commissioner of National Insurance.

“Here we have Mr Craig, penniless and fragile, deprived of his rights by an NIS whose strategy is to wait pensioners out. His story is not dissimilar to Zainul’s, the carpenter whose success in court angered the NIS, the AG and the Government, all of whom have left him out to dry. Zainul is paying the price for his less than honest employer, the NIS and the AG’s chambers. Craig is paying the price for the failure of the President to perform the simple task of appointing the Commissioner of National Insurance and the refusal of the NIS to follow the law laid down in an earlier judgment of the Chief Justice,” Mr Ram wrote.

Pensioner Jinnah Rahman, in a letter last year, stated that in his experience as a pensioner “none of the politicians care enough about our elderly; a section of our society that is the foundation of our country’s future. We are here because of our elders, not the other way round. Pensioners of today – their parents and grandparents have built what we now call Guyana. Without them, their sweat and blood, we would not have a country that most of us are proud to be called Guyanese. Guyana has produced some world class professionals, in nearly all areas of life, wherever they lived or worked – they have excelled.”

He pointed out that at the age of 65, most citizens are active – mentally and physically – but they are treated with contempt and made to feel as if they don’t belong to our society.

“There are no special accommodations for them in the boats, the buses or public services. I experienced how bus drivers crammed the buses and [there is] no safety entering or exiting the speed boats. The disrespect starts with politicians or more directly, the party in power at the moment. Astonishingly, public servants are forced to retire at the age of 55 years; when they are at the peak of their lives; when they have accumulated years of skills, knowledge and experience. All of that intellectual property goes to waste and there is no system in place to retain it or sustain it. It is a colossal waste – a loss to our society,” he added.

And Susan Collymore for Red Thread earlier this year stated: “Old age pensioners are complaining about not having their pension books, shut-in pensioners can’t have access to their books. Why are they being treated in such a manner? Pensioners are the ones who worked and helped develop this economy, and now they have to deal with the long lines, the long waits, and the way they are being spoken to by workers who have to serve them. So many of them depend on their pensions for survival – it’s not a want, it’s a need. They have worked hard and earned the right to be treated with respect.”

So yes, those assurances by the minister must sound hollow not just to those three gentlemen but the many others who continue to be failed by the very system that is set up to assist them.

But again, it is not just the system. Guyanese just do not treat seniors well. Ever so often, the Georgetown Public Hospital is forced to publish the photographs of sick, frail seniors who have been abandoned by their relatives. They are taken to be treated but no one ever returns to get them. Could you just imagine their emotional pain? There is need for collective action to treat our seniors better.