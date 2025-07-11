Every household will be able to meet both needs and wants from a renegotiated Exxon contract

Dear Editor,

We are currently celebrating being the only country in the world that can sustainably feed itself. How did we get here? The path was not easy, and it was met with lots of resistance. Many people in the country preferred to buy “foreign” instead of eating what was produced and available locally. A situation of wants vs needs. Similar to the choice between a can of stale sardine and a fresh Banga Mary.

When Guyana was embargoed, we had no choice but to find local solutions to our food shortages. We were an ex-British colony that relied on importing food to satisfy many of our needs. Cheese was imported, flour was imported, the British did introduce us to a luxurious experience. The standard of living was high compared to many other places. These little luxuries provided stature and a sense of importance. To be able to live like our colonial masters was a sign of having arrived.

The embargo and push for nationalism tried to change this mindset, but old minds and liberated souls are difficult to change and find. Today we have a wealth of natural resources and an influx of western culture and values. A big house, a nice car and fast living has nurtured a generation. The result has been a rush for money, drugs, and excess. Corruption and shortcuts are the enablers of choice. Now we have chaos, and criminality becoming the norm.

How do we return to a focus on fulfilling our needs before wasting efforts on our wants? Many would say we need good sanitation, water, electricity, and a safe place to live. Do we have that today in the country? Many would also argue that we do not. Our citizens would also say that we need more money in our pockets to buy the basics. Cricket and entertainment are wants that many cannot afford. The cricket stadiums in England and India are always full. In the Caribbean it is quite the opposite. Not because people do not enjoy the game, but because it is a luxury that many cannot afford. I still remember when Bourda was at its best. Spectators would climb trees just to get a glimpse of a match surrounded by packed stands.

An ambassador to Guyana recently said that Guyana has everything it needs to be successful. Something we have heard since the dawn of our nation’s independence. The joke was that Guyana had no natural disasters, only bad politicians. Times have changed; we are now exposed to both natural disasters and politicians who make bad decisions. Our homeland can support both our needs and wants. Who wants a stale sardine should be able to afford it as well as the person who prefers a fresh banga. The solution remains in the hands of the politicians.

Renegotiating the Exxon contract is the solution that everyone needs. Have them pay their fair share of taxes and place $8 Million in each household over the next five years. That’s a good start to helping the average citizen realize the benefits of development and transformation.

The cricket games will be better attended every day of the tournament, homes will be better protected and more comfortable, and the crime rate will be insignificant. Why? Because every household will be better able to meet both their needs and wants. Something which is long overdue. Renegotiation is absolutely necessary!

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana