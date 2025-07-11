Hamilton Green is deserving of the title ‘Guyana’s most practiced fiction writer’

Dear Editor,

When I first began reading the letter “Our greatest fiction writers of all times”, I thought the writer was going to declare Hamilton Green as Guyana’s most excellent fiction writer! After all, who in Guyana has spent more time preaching about political morality, national ethics, and the virtues of leadership than Hamilton Green? And yet, few figures have a more controversial and blemished history tied to the darkest chapters of our post-independence governance.

As the once-trusted right-hand man of L.F.S. Burnham, Green was no passive observer. He was deeply embedded in a regime widely criticized for authoritarian practices, election rigging, suppression of civil liberties, and rampant cronyism. The irony is staggering: a man so closely associated with a tainted political past now freely lectures others on democracy, justice, and virtue – as though history forgot his role in undermining all three. Honourable Hammie was a feared (and revered!) character as he prowled corners of the North West District when I was a school teacher in Morawhanna in the early 1970s.

So now, watching him go on and on like he’s some wise elder is almost laughable. He talks as if his hands are clean – as if he didn’t help build the same broken system he now pretends to criticize. If anyone deserves the title of Guyana’s most practiced fiction writer, not in novels or recognized outpourings but in public memory and revisionist rhetoric, it may well be Hamilton Green himself.

Sincerely,

Dr. Devanand Bhagwan