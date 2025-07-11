Hess’ 2023 carbon credit agreement lies buried beneath two years’ of secrecy, evasion, and disregard for parliamentary oversight

Dear Editor,

It is imperative that I raise a matter of serious public concern, one that strikes at the very core of transparency, accountability, and good governance in our nation. As Guyanese prepare to return to the polls on September 1, 2025, I urge all citizens to reflect carefully on the conduct of the PPP/C administration over the past five years, a period marked by secrecy, evasion, and a blatant disregard for parliamentary oversight.

Guyanese must be reminded that in January 2023, the Government of Guyana officially announced the first receipt of funds under the Guyana Carbon Credits agreement with Hess Corporation. According to a press release issued by the Department of Public Information (DPI) on January 10, 2023, the country received an initial payment of US$75 million for the sale of carbon credits, under the framework of the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme.

Despite the significance of this transaction, critical documentation, including the terms of the agreement, disbursement mechanisms, and intended spending plans, was never brought before the 12th Parliament for scrutiny. In response, I submitted a series of questions to the Clerk of the National Assembly on December 12, 2024, seeking clarity on the matter. These questions were subsequently listed on the Order Paper for January 23, 2025.

At the 104th Sitting of the National Assembly, held on Friday, May 23, 2025, the questions reappeared on the Order Paper. However, when the time came for responses, Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, MP, requested further time to answer, despite having had several months to prepare. Alarmingly, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Manzoor Nadir, MP, granted the extension.

The situation grew even more concerning during the 105th Sitting, held on Monday, June 2, 2025. While the questions once again appeared on the Order Paper, they were now marked with asterisks and a footnote referencing Standing Order No. 22(9): “In accordance with Standing Order No. 22(9), the following questions were deferred for a period of twelve (12) clear days.”

What makes this development especially troubling is that no such asterisks or deferral notes appeared on the Order Paper for the 104th Sitting. Moreover, when I sought clarification on the deferral, the Speaker declined to give me the floor, despite the questions having been on the parliamentary record for several months. From these actions, several disturbing conclusions can be drawn:

The PPP/C administration deliberately avoided answering critical questions regarding the receipt and use of the US$75 million carbon credit funds.

The use of Standing Order 22(9) to defer the questions at the final sitting of the 12th Parliament appears to have been a calculated maneuver to suppress accountability, particularly since the administration was fully aware of the impending dissolution of Parliament.

The Government has demonstrated a consistent pattern of obfuscation, thereby undermining public trust and weakening the foundations of democratic accountability.

To support my claims, no excerpts received from the Order Paper of the 105th Sitting, which clearly show the questions posed and the procedural mechanisms used to sidestep them. Editor, these actions reflect a troubling trend: the normalization of secrecy and the erosion of parliamentary integrity. This is not the kind of governance the people of Guyana deserve. Our citizens are entitled to leadership that is transparent, accountable, and genuinely committed to managing public resources in the best interest of all, not in the interest of a few. As we approach the upcoming General and Regional Elections, I call on all Guyanese to reject this culture of impunity. Let us demand more from those who seek to lead us. Let us choose leaders who put country over party, people over politics, and integrity over expediency. Guyanese deserve better.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson

Former Member of Parliament – APNU+AFC