I congratulate Norton’s PM choice, not so Ali’s

Editor,

I wish to express my views regarding the selections of Ms. Fernandes and Mr. Phillips made by the two main parties’ presidential candidates for the upcoming and significant elections. In my opinion, Norton deserves strong congratulations for his choice, while Ali’s selection pales in comparison.

First, Norton’s selection stands out as a better fit. Furthermore, I believe Ali would have benefited more by choosing from a pool of candidates including Ramson, Edghill, Manickchand, or Nandlal, rather than Phillips. Choosing a running mate is one of the most critical decisions a presidential candidate can make, often determining whether the electorate favours his party over the opposition. Norton’s choice is positively enhanced in my humbled view. The selection of Juretha has numerous advantages over Mark’s, including:

She is an Indigenous professional woman, has a clean track record as a Councillor in the Bartica Town Council and brings extensive experience from her time there having lived her entire life in that area. She understands its unique demographics, which number just over 20,000 residents, and she recognizes its potential for growth. Her experience encompasses managing all facets of regional affairs, is skilled in financial management and has a proven aptitude for making sound business decisions relevant to running the Town of Bartica.

She holds an academic background in Economics and is a Master’s graduate; she is a mother of three Indigenous children, and is aware of the benefits that should be accessible to Indigenous children, who have been overlooked for over six decades. She served with distinction in the 12th Parliament as the APNU’s most vibrant finance critic for several years, is a strong team player, computer literate and can juggle multiple tasks simultaneously. She enjoys traveling to remote areas of Guyana, her customer service skills are excellent, she possesses strong advocacy skills, and she is capable of standing for long hours while discussing or advocating issues and making convincing presentations.

She is articulate, extremely approachable, has a proven record of accomplishing tasks effectively and demonstrates high empathy. She is not easily tempted by bribes or corrupt practices, she has displayed a high level of integrity in her previous roles and is capable of planning and executing outreach initiatives. Her problem-solving skills are outstanding, she has solid budgeting skills, excelled in her English studies at school. She is 34 years old.

Aubrey’s choice of her demonstrates his prudent and receptive approach to talent and aspirations among his team. Selecting her as the candidate for Prime Minister serves as a meaningful step toward bridging the historical divide experienced by Indigenous people and enhancing their roles in leadership. He deserves credit as a leader for recognizing her potential. Together, they can be expected to work effectively, benefiting from their shared grassroots and academic backgrounds, contributing to a cohesive team dynamic over the next five years if they are successful.

As for Mr. Phillips, as one military personnel to another, I opt to refrain from a thorough assessment, out of great respect to his service, but will make a couple of observations. First, he is a 62-year-old retired military officer who served until he was 55, his lengthy career, including time as a Head Parliamentarian, raises questions about his suitability for a demanding five-year term from 2025 to 2030. It’s difficult to fathom how such a choice could have been made.

A crucial consideration for selecting a running mate is the candidate’s age. It raises questions about Phillips’ willingness to undertake such a significant role when there are younger, more qualified candidates within his party. Moreover, analyzing global practices, we find that successful presidential candidates carefully choose their running mates. Norton has done so with Ms. Juretha Fernandes, while Ali’s choice appears to lack similar strategic thinking. It is crucial to ask what considerations Ali had in mind when concluding that Phillips was the most suitable candidate to join him, especially when younger options exist who could surpass expectations in fulfilling leadership roles.

Sincerely,

M. Shaheer Zafar, BA., LLB (Hons)

LEC

Barrister Solicitor Notary