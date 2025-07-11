NIS pensioners shouldn’t be made to wait in a country where money is no handicap

Dear Editor,

This is a cold, callous, calculating country. Thanks to a few hardy citizens, such as Chris Ram, the horror existence of some Guyanese makes it into the media. Say NIS and the hissed vapors of a snake cause expectant and woefully dependent pensioners fall to their knees. Guyana has a tragedy (NIS).

I think that that is the only conclusion left given how the Guyana Government, the PPP Government, from the reactions of Office of the President to the Attorney General Chambers and the NIS High Command. The clock is being run down on aged Guyanese on ancient legs and heads, with their wizened hand outstretched for a pension consideration that never comes. In a country where money is no handicap, NIS pensioners shouldn’t be made to wait.

A man murdered someone on the East Bank of Demerara, then did the same to himself. Men in the uniform of the State, tried to shakedown the grieving in their weakest hour. This paper is needed, and that procedure has to follow, before the next step could happen. When a country strings up its living, and cannot allow its dead to go gracefully, to be buried with dignity, then that’s not a country. That’s one of Dante’s circle of hell, and hell with an area of 83,000 square miles, and perhaps as many tombstones.

I know someone who stood the funeral expenses of a relative, only for him to learn that an offspring of the deceased was sharing out flyers on minibuses seeking cash donations to bury the already buried dead. A rogue, rascal, and rip-off artist under the tent of one head. Incidentally, the decedent’s NIS card and pension book were already long gone.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall