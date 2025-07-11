The Government of Guyana is making sure that national development is both inclusive and transformative

Dear Editor,

I refer to the letter titled “Confront the reality that many Guyanese are still not benefiting equally from the spoils of the ‘new Dubai’”, published in the July 3, 2025 edition of Stabroek News and penned by Mr. Blane R. Bunbury.

I respect Mr. Bunbury’s concerns and fully acknowledge that Guyana, like any developing nation, faces real challenges. But I also believe it’s important to highlight the meaningful, data-driven improvements the Government of Guyana is making to ensure that our national development is both inclusive and transformative.

Let’s not forget: Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was Dubai. It took over four decades for Dubai to reach the heights we now admire, and even then, its journey wasn’t without setbacks and growing pains. Guyana’s transformation is still in its early stages. But that journey has begun. And it requires not only patience and planning, but participation from all of us, including thoughtful voices like Mr. Bunbury’s. Instead of dismissing what has already been achieved, let’s work together to make the necessary improvements.

Take, for instance, the issue of electricity. Yes, power outages remain frustrating, but they are being addressed. The Gas-to-Energy Project in Wales, once operational in 2025, will cut electricity costs by half and bring stable, reliable power to thousands. Already, we’re seeing investments in solar farms, hydropower, and energy diversification, particularly in the hinterland and riverine communities that need it most.

Water and sanitation are also a priority. The government has committed $10 billion in 2024 to expanding access to clean drinking water, especially in underserved areas like Regions 1, 7, 8, and 9. Georgetown is also benefiting from a major upgrade through the IDB-supported Sanitation Improvement Programme, which is modernising our city’s drainage and solid waste systems.

In housing and employment, real progress is being made. Since 2020, over 36,000 house lots have been allocated and 67 new housing areas developed, bringing not just homes but jobs, particularly for young people and women. In the oil and gas sector, the Local Content Act (2021) has generated more than 5,000 jobs and close to US$1 billion in earnings for local companies. Hundreds of Guyanese businesses are now servicing the energy sector with greater access and opportunity than ever before.

On education and human development, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant has expanded to $50,000 per child per year, directly supporting families with school-related costs. The GOAL scholarship programme, a game changer for many, including me, has already exceeded its initial target, awarding more than 20,000 scholarships across the country. As a young Guyanese myself, I’ve seen firsthand how these programmes are opening doors for people from all walks of life.

And let’s not forget our environmental changes. Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 has earned global recognition. We became the first country in the world to receive carbon credits under the ART-TREES standard, with USD 750 million in revenue from Hess Corporation. These funds are being reinvested into Amerindian communities, reforestation, and climate adaptation.

Guyana is not just improving; it is redefining its place in the world. We might not be the “new Dubai” just yet, but we’re laying the foundation for something uniquely ours. And that’s something worth building together.

Sincerely,

Michael Younge