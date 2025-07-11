What is the burden of alcohol consumption on Guyana’s public health and social services?

Dear Editor

Kaieteur News has reported Crime Chief’s mentioning of the connection between alcohol consumption and crime. This is probably the first time the Guyana Police Force in recent times has raised the issue of the burden of alcohol on the police. In September 2022, Justice Sandil Kissoon had raised the issue in a judgement when he noted that the justice system seems to be dealing with an increase in alcohol involved crimes. There is no data from the Ministry of Health, or any other place really about the burden of alcohol consumption on Guyana’s public health and social services.

People suspect that many of the accidents on the new roads are alcohol related. Is there some deliberate effort to hide the data which should reveal the cost of alcohol consumption to Guyana? Or do we have enough oil money now so we could write off the lives and livelihoods lost as a result of alcohol consumption? There are more places to legally and illegally consume alcohol in Guyana. And while some laws might have been updated, there is no sense that enforcement is happening. The State is proud of its own alcohol involved events.

More money in Guyana will probably mean more consumption of alcohol and other drugs. We do need to understand the scope and nature of the problem, and break the silences around it, so we can fix the problem.

Sincerely

Vidyaratha Kissoon