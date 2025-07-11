Ballers Empire, Showstoppers, Jetty Gunners advance to knockout round

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara

Two-time defending champion Ballers Empire, three-time winner Showstoppers, and Jetty Gunners secured their berths to the quarterfinals when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara leg continued on Wednesday at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Ballers Empire swamped Wash Bay Boys by a 5-0 score-line. Samuel Garnett recorded a hat-trick, which comprised a fifth-minute effort and a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time counts as two] conversion in the 30th minute.

Also tallying a GG in the 28th minute was Solomon Austin, while Bevney Marks scored in the 10th minute.