Defending champs Guyana defeat Windward Islands

CWI Women’s U-19

Defending champion Guyana secured their first win in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) U-19 Women’s Championship, defeating the Windward Islands by six wickets yesterday at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a reduced 35-over contest due to persistent rainfall, Guyana, who was set a target of 73 after dismissing their opponent for 72 in 19.4 overs, ended on 73/6 in 21.3 overs.

Extras topped the score for Guyana with 21 runs, while Crystal Durant and Tiea Isaacs were the primary scorers with 19 and 16 runs, respectively. With the ball, Tiea Isaacs dismantled the Windward Islands batting lineup with figures of 4-15, while Danielle Manns and Trisha Hardat provided valuable support with 2-12 and 2-17, respectively.