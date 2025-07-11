Empty stands, dirty seats: Fans voice frustrations at Global Super League opener

The Global Super League returned to the Guyana National Stadium at Providence yesterday, but the much-touted cricket spectacle got off to a lacklustre start, both on and off the field. Stabroek Sports observed sparsely populated stands and grimy, uncleaned seating at the venue, a sight that starkly contradicted the tournament’s lofty ambition of projecting Guyana as a sports tourism destination.
Despite being hosted for the second time in just eight months, the event failed to draw significant crowds, echoing a familiar trend of public indifference. For those who did make the trip to Providence, frustrations quickly mounted.