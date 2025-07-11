Sports

Empty stands, dirty seats: Fans voice frustrations at Global Super League opener

Some of the dirty seats seen at the Providence National Stadium
The Global Super League returned to the Guyana National Stadium at Providence yesterday, but the much-touted cricket spectacle got off to a lacklustre start, both on and off the field. Stabroek Sports observed sparsely populated stands and grimy, uncleaned seating at the venue, a sight that starkly contradicted the tournament’s lofty ambition of projecting Guyana as a sports tourism destination.

Despite being hosted for the second time in just eight months, the event failed to draw significant crowds, echoing a familiar trend of public indifference. For those who did make the trip to Providence, frustrations quickly mounted.

