Rangpur Riders edge Amazon Warriors in thrilling GSL Opener

-as Khaled Ahmed shines

By Michaelangelo Jacobus

The second edition of the Global Super League T20 got off to a gripping start at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence last night, as defending champions Rangpur Riders held their nerve to secure a thrilling 8-run victory over home side Guyana Amazon Warriors. The contest, played in front of a sparse and subdued crowd, delivered a dramatic finish that saw Khaled Ahmed emerge as the unlikely hero with a game-changing final spell.

After conceding 15 runs in his first over, Khaled roared back to claim 4 wickets for 36 runs, including three in the final two overs, to seal victory and the Man of the Match award. His victims Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, and Shamar Springer, were all crucial to the Warriors’ chase and their dismissals came at defining moments in the innings.