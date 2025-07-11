Shakib leads Capitals to victory

(GSL) The second ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) got underway at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence between Dubai Capitals and Central Stags of New Zealand with Dubai running out winners by a comfortable margin of 22 runs after posting 165/7.

Star Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan put in a Player of the Match performance with bat and ball, his half century and four wickets at a frugal economy of just 3.25 per over snuffed out the Stags’ hopes of a victorious chase, the latter eventually mustering 143/8 in response as Dubai claimed the win and made a strong start in this year’s GSL.

Stags captain Tom Bruce called the coin toss correctly and elected to bowl first only for Dubai Capitals to make a competitive total off their 20 overs. The Dubai outfit got off to a decent start with opener Sediqullah Atal hitting 41 off 25 balls at the top of the order before Shakib’s powerfully struck half century consisting of seven fours and one six – the first of the competition – provided a flourish to Dubai’s batting effort. Shakib was unbeaten at the end with 58 off 37 balls, he then made an equally big impact with the ball in hand.

Angus Schaw was the pick of the bowlers for the Stags, his right arm off breaks scalping three wickets, including Dubai’s opener Niroshan Dickwella as well as middle order batters Kadeem Alleyne and Jordan Johnson – the latter niftily stumped by Dane Cleaver behind the sticks.

Dubai made steady progress in their reply, reaching 67-3 off 10 overs but left themselves too much heavy lifting to do in the second half of their innings with the run rate climbing steadily as a result of tight bowling from Dubai in the middle overs.

Bruce played a battling knock for 34 off 39 balls but when he fell at the end of the 19th over to the medium pace of Gulbadin Naib it left the Stags requiring 29 off six balls and the jig was almost up.

25-year-old fast bowler Khuzaima Tanveer was tasked with bowling the final over of the match and found himself on a hat-trick after removing Doug Bracewell and Angus Schaw with consecutive deliveries.

Ajaz Patel hit the hat-trick delivery for four to spoil the party but a dot ball off the last saw Dubai complete the win and head to the top of the table.