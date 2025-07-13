GECOM says ready for Nomination Day, some parties disagree

GECOM yesterday said that it was ready for tomorrow’s Nomination Day proceedings but several parties disagreed and called for a meeting on key issues such as the order of receipt of lists and the encoding of information.

At an impromptu joint press conference yesterday morning outside the Umana Yana – where the lists will be received – leaders from the Alliance For Change (AFC), Alliance for Liberation and Progress (ALP), Forward Guyana, and the For the People and Country (FAPAC) parties condemned what they described as an “alarming dereliction of duty” by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

AFC Leader and Presidential Candidate Nigel Hughes expressed deep concern that, despite longstanding electoral practices, GECOM had failed to clearly outline the procedure for the submission of candidate lists. He further alleged that the Commission had arbitrarily altered the order in which parties will be allowed to submit their lists on Nomination Day — without legal justification or consultation with stakeholders.

“There is no formalized procedure, yet GECOM has allocated positions. That is unprecedented, unlawful, and blatantly biased,” Hughes said.

According to Hughes, the AFC and other parties had begun camping 1stoutside the Umana Yana since earlier this week in accordance with the usual practice — that the order of physical presence determines the order of list submissions. On Tuesday, a GECOM security officer reportedly recorded the presence of the parties in the following order: APNU first, AFC second, ALP third, and Forward Guyana fourth.

However, in a letter dated July 11 and sent to Hughes under the hand of Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud, GECOM informed the AFC that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) would be placed second in the submission order — apparently based on a photograph submitted by that party, despite it having had no visible presence at the Umana Yana at the time.

“Our presence was recorded as second, yet we are now told by GECOM we’re third,” Hughes said. “Meanwhile, the PPP/C — which has had no visible presence here — has been placed second based on a photograph. That is outrageous.”

He further warned that unless GECOM immediately clarifies and standardizes the process — including the “encoding” phase where candidate lists are processed — the credibility of the process would be at serious risk.

“This is not just about a position in a line — this is about the credibility of our democracy,” Hughes said. “We demand transparency at every stage of the process. Party agents and international observers like the Carter Center and the EU (European Union) must be allowed to monitor encoding to ensure fairness.”

ALP leader Simona Broomes echoed Hughes’ concerns, calling GECOM’s conduct “disrespectful” and “insulting to the electorate.”

“This is not a bank line. You don’t get to take a selfie and walk away then claim a space,” Broomes declared. “If GECOM is saying a text message and a picture is enough to claim a slot — that’s madness.”

She also criticized the Commission for ignoring its prior commitment to reconvene with political stakeholders after an earlier briefing session.

“Even the market vendors operate with more order than GECOM,” Broomes railed. “If they’ve already decided who is going to win, then let them just announce the results now.”

Forward Guyana Movement leader Amanza Walton-Desir gave an impassioned account of the burdens placed on emerging political movements, particularly around the collection of nominators across at least six regions—often in hard-to-reach areas with little infrastructure.

“Unlike the larger parties, we don’t have an old phonebook to pull names from. We’ve had to walk into villages, speak with people, and earn every single signature,” she explained. She warned that the ordering of submission directly affects eligibility, as parties risk losing nominators who may have unknowingly signed more than one list.

If a voter signs as a nominator for a party that submits its list earlier, that signature is invalidated for any subsequent list. This jeopardizes smaller parties whose resources and reach limit their ability to find replacement nominators in short order.

“This system is broken. It is designed to preserve the dominance of the old political duopoly,” Walton-Desir said, calling for immediate reform and full transparency in the process.

The opposition parties jointly called on GECOM to meet with all contesting political entities no later than 5 pm yesterday to establish clear and publicly accessible protocols for Nomination Day and the subsequent processing of candidate lists. No meeting was called.

In a separate letter addressed to GECOM Chair Justice of Appeal (Ret’d) Claudette Singh and dated yesterday, the AFC formally requested this emergency meeting and outlined its demands for procedural transparency. These include:

The method of transferring candidate lists from the CEO to GECOM’s IT department;

The order in which those lists will be encoded;

The timeline for notification of defective submissions;

The procedure for final approval of lists.

The AFC also urged that party agents and international monitors be present during the encoding process to ensure submissions are processed in the exact order received.

“Where the law is silent on administrative matters, the Commission should resort to custom and practice,” the AFC letter stated. “Where there is a need for revising any custom, the new procedures must be advertised — not issued ex post facto.”

GECOM has not yet responded publicly to the latest letter.

In a release yesterday, GECOM stated that all logistical systems are in place for Nomination Day on Monday, July 14. The submission of candidate lists will occur at the Umana Yana between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. It said that parties are expected to adhere to protocols ensuring a peaceful and orderly process.

GECOM emphasized that the process will follow strict procedural guidelines, including the order of arrival and document verification. However, the Commission did not clarify the disputed submission order or address the opposition’s concerns.

With just two days remaining, the opposition parties have warned that failure by GECOM to address these concerns could spark protests and trigger a crisis of confidence in the integrity of the upcoming elections.

“This is not business as usual,” Hughes said. “We are not bystanders in this election — we are competitors, and we demand to be treated equally.”