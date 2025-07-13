Probe into dengue-related death of boy highlights failures at Skeldon Hospital

-father seeking compensation, disciplinary action

A probe into the death of 12-year-old Lokesh Ibrahim, who was initially treated at the Skeldon Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed due to dengue-related complications has highlighted failures at the former institution.

Based on the results, Norvan Ibrahim, Lokesh’s father, has written a letter to President Irfaan Ali requesting some form of financial compensation be provided to the family and that disciplinary action be taken against the doctor responsible.

In a telephone conversation, Sheneza Ali, the 29-year-old mother of Ibrahim yesterday related to the Sunday Stabroek that, “Investigation complete. The findings from the report I received in June from the Ministry of Health say the Skeldon Hospital delay time with him in which on Saturday [May 3], the hospital not suppose to turn down him with all da pain and so he was getting, they supposed to give him the round on Saturday.”

She continued that the findings also showed that there was no pharmacy and laboratory services provided on the weekends. “A next thing they [Skeldon Hospital] didn’t had no pharmacy and no lab on the weekend and holiday. So, they said they delay time with him.”

She said when she took the report to the Office of the President (OP) with intention of showing it to the President, she learnt that the office already had a copy of it. So, she spoke with the secretary at the OP and she was asked what she wanted following the findings of the report. Her husband who was with her at the time responded, “My son done died… and he can’t come back and we are a poor family and we do a lot of expense for meh son funeral and tomorrow we have another reading for him. So, we have a lot of expense and so.” So, my husband asked for a little compensation and for disciplinary action be taken against the doctor to ensure that others don’t go through the same things like us.”

The woman said that her husband wrote a letter on June 6th this year to the President on behalf of the family. She subsequently received a letter dated 19 June, 2025, stating that OP has received her husband’s letter of request and that it had been forwarded to the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs for his attention.

The woman said she is awaiting to hear from the secretary for an update regarding her husband’s request since she was informed by a friend of hers that the doctor involved in the death of her son at the Skeldon Hospital is still working there. She said that the family had also incurred a lot of expenses due to the death of her son. Ali also disclosed that so far, her three daughters including her baby are doing fine since she had all of them checked out for dengue at a private doctor and she plans to continue with their checkups.

In an earlier report, the woman had said that on May 9, around 8 pm she received a visit from Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, along with two doctors. At that time, she was informed that an investigation into the death of her child had commenced at the Skeldon Hospital and she would receive a response in 48 hours.

“They came to talk about what happened at the hospital and they apologised. They said they investigating it right now at the Skeldon Hospital and they will make contact with us,” she said, elaborating, “Dr Mahadeo, a female doctor and driver of the car and the Minister of Health came…”

Ali explained that her six-year-old daughter, who was admitted to the Skeldon Hospital with dengue at the same time as her now deceased son, was discharged from the New Amsterdam Hospital on May 9. She said that she had asked the medical staff at Skeldon Hospital to discharge her daughter the same night her son was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital since it would have been difficult for her and her husband to visit her daughter at the Skeldon Hospital. She then took her two other children on the morning of May 7 to a private doctor in Spring-lands since they had the fever and they too were diagnosed with dengue. They were treated, and are now feeling better.

Ali had stated that she would be happier when she sees the results from the investigation.

She reiterated, “I don’t have any problem with the New Amsterdam Hospital; they [Skeldon Hospital] have to tell me what medication they really give meh son. Me didn’t ask the doctor. I didn’t go back to her because if I did, it will be a problem.”

The Ministry of Health in its press statement on May 9 expressed, “Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of 12-year-old Lokesh Ibrahim, a student of the Skeldon Line Path Secondary School, who tragically passed away following complications reportedly related to dengue fever. We are deeply concerned by the circumstances surrounding this case and have therefore launched a full investigation into the events leading up to Lokesh’s death, including the handling of his case by medical personnel at the Skeldon Hospital.”

The release added that a three-member team comprising Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh; Internal Medicine Specialist, Dr Shazeema Shaw; and General Surgeon, Dr Sheik Amir; had been appointed to lead the investigation. It assured that the investigation will be thorough and transparent, and any necessary actions or disciplinary measures would be taken based on the findings.