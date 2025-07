A foreman attached to a leading contracting company in Region Two was crushed to death yesterday by an excavator.

Dead is 36-year-old Mervin Lochan of Sparta, Essequibo Coast.

At the time of the incident, the father of four was attached to a worksite at Queenstown. His employer was sub contracted by another contractor who recently was awarded a road project at Bhagwandas Street, Queenstown.

Lochan was recently appointed as foreman at the site.