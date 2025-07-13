While the political focus here has swivelled to the election on September 1st, the Caracas government is proceeding undistracted as if it was the legitimate authority administering three-fifths of Guyana. Brigadier Omar Khan has been reported as describing Venezuelan actions as “political theatre,” but what does one say about a nation which has set up institutions to enable its control of Essequibo, even if not now, then in the future?

Those institutions, it might be added, require funding which has been supplied in a context where the country as a whole is in dire economic straits. It would be reckless to conclude, therefore, that this is all ‘theatre’; it has to be part of a longer-term strategy. Apart from anything else, one cannot envisage the Maduro government deliberately dismantling the administrative structures it has set up, or even allowing them to fall into decay without incurring criticism from across the board, including from the chavismo movement.

In the last two weeks, for example, the fictitious ‘Guayana Esequiba state government’ has been engaged on a primary health care programme in mining areas on the other side of the Cuyuni. It was reported that it supplied basic medical care, vaccinations, nutrition, deworming and fumigation, among other things, although there was no indication that Essequibans had crossed the river to avail themselves of the services on offer. However, that, one must presume, is the ultimate goal of these exercises.

Then there is the new ‘mobile tribunal’ which will offer services such as identity cards, the ‘rectification’ of birth certificates and divorce procedures for the benefit of the Essequibo population. Exactly where it will be sited was not revealed, but the implication of its activities is clear. It seeks to persuade as many Essequibans as possible to take out Venezuelan identity – offering health care, possibly, as one inducement.

There might also be the intention to persuade the inhabitants of the Venezuelan Cuyuni to have their birth certificates ‘rectified’ to say they were born in Essequibo. While that might not have any significance now, perhaps it might be useful to Caracas at a later stage.

Establishing structures of governance in the expectation that Venezuela will eventually govern, presupposes that there is some plan to take over the territory, or at least, the gold-producing portion of it. The possibility of a military invasion is something all Guyana governments have at the back of their minds, although the danger of this has assumed a more immediate character in recent times with the Venezuelan militarisation of the Cuyuni and our half of Ankoko Island. The latter has been illegally occupied since 1966.

This newspaper has drawn attention in the past to sindicato infiltration on our side of the Cuyuni, and the eventual likely blurring of the population identity of the border, and by extension, mining lands, leaving room for Venezuela to take measures to make good her claim. The week before last, however, Dr Bertrand Ramcharan gave the argument a more comprehensive character. He was followed last week by Mr Ravi Dev, who in a letter to this newspaper expanded on the subject of the hybrid war President Maduro is waging against us.

Dr Ramcharan took as his starting point a new biography of Zbigniew Brzezinski, applying his approach to the Venezuelan issue. He postulated that over time Venezuela could flood Essequibo with its nationals, protecting them in the process. This would not be much of a challenge considering that Guyana’s military and police assets perhaps total somewhere in the region of 10,000 while Venezuela’s are approximately 115,000.

Even if the International Court of Justice eventually ruled that Essequibo belonged to Guyana, he wrote, this might not change what was occurring on the ground, since Venezuela could continue to send in her nationals. And would the world do anything about it? “[P]robably not much,” was his conclusion.

In other words, this would be a progressive “demographic take-over”, and in his view would illustrate the need to preserve “the national essence of the population of Guyana – even in Berbice and Demerara.” He reminded readers that Guyana’s Essequibo population is around 160,000 out of a total for the country as a whole of roughly 800,000. In contrast, Venezuela’s population is 28 million, and is “much more contiguous with the border.”

“What should Guyana’s national security strategy be …?” Dr Ramcharan asked rhetorically. He did not have any proposals to make in this regard, although he did suggest that the President could address the Guyanese people and explain what the government’s national security strategy is. Perhaps not the strategy in any detail, it might be remarked, but at least the general policy.

He also thought that the President’s National Security Advisor could have something to say. That advisor is Mr Gerry Gouveia, and he has never addressed the public on security issues. Perhaps he could reassess that stance of silence, in order to reassure us that the administration he serves is mindful of possible Venezuelan demographic tactics, as well as all the elements of a hybrid war alluded to by Mr Dev.

It is true that Brigadier Khan to his credit has addressed the public on border security fairly recently, although not all he had to say inspired unqualified confidence. He did explain how challenging the terrain is to secure, something the public can well understand, and he also made reference to the pressures Venezuela’s claim had put on frontier communities.

However, he went on to say that he viewed the threat as primarily political rather than military. “Venezuela’s claim is political, it must remain there and the process of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) must be followed,” he was quoted as saying. He is perfectly correct in observing that the claim itself is fundamentally political in nature, but how our western neighbour seeks to try and make good that claim will not necessarily take only a political form.

It is also true that the process of the ICJ must be followed, but this is not the same thing as to say that Venezuela will seek to abide by that process, and in fact it is behaving as if it has no intention of doing so. “Our response is rooted in strategy, partnerships, and technology … not escalation,” the Brigadier said. Escalation? How on earth can Guyana escalate the situation when it is Venezuela which maintains a claim on Guyana, not the other way around.

It is good to know that the military is committed to strategy, although the nature of the strategy and in relation to what was not altogether clear. Similarly, the public is gratified to learn that technology is receiving attention, although it is unlikely the public will be told the details of this.

The Brigadier spent some time on the matter of refugees from the neighbouring state and the fact they were being monitored. However, the problem of the Cuyuni border and the mining areas are largely independent of this. While the GDF lacks the manpower to manage the Cuyuni in any strength, they must be able to patrol the river frequently so they can take back some control there. Additionally, they in conjunction with the police, must be located in such a way that they can respond relatively quickly to any developing situation involving our nationals.

What, for example, have the Brigadier and Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken done about a situation on the Wenamu we reported on some time ago.

Two Venezuelan outposts have recently been established on their side of the river not far from Arau and another village. Residents told our reporter that personnel from the nearest GDF and police outposts would take four to five hours to reach the villages hard on the border, while it would only take the Venezuelans an hour. Villagers also told us that the soldiers had said they were just “waiting for instruction to come across” because the reason they were there was “to come and take over Essequibo.”

Has this situation been addressed, or is officialdom in passive mode? And are there similar problems elsewhere along that boundary? What work has been done to secure the Cuyuni border using the resources, manpower and otherwise, at our disposal? And what measures are the authorities taking to address the illegal gold problem on that frontier, a crime which encourages the sindicatos and their associates, including the Venezuelan government?

There is nothing theatrical about these problems, so will someone in authority please enlighten us about the real measures they are taking.